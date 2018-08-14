Maine mum as Medicaid deadline looms, group expects denials

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Marina Villeneuve, The Associated Press • August 14, 2018 3:51 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — The LePage administration is mum on Medicaid coverage for low-income Mainers who’ve applied while a legal battle over Medicaid expansion continues.

Mainers who sought Medicaid expansion under a voter-approved law last month could receive coverage as early as Thursday or Friday. Under existing state law, applicants become entitled to full coverage if Maine doesn’t decide whether individuals are eligible within 45 days.

Officials in the administration of Republican Gov. Paul LePage have declined comment on the deadline, citing the ongoing litigation.

But advocates who sued to force Maine to roll-out Medicaid expansion anticipated that the administration will deny coverage to the applicants.

Maine’s high court will weigh in soon on whether LePage’s administration must take the next step of seeking federal funding for expansion.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.