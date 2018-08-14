Maine man gets 4 years in prison for knife threat

Maine Correctional Center | BDN Maine Correctional Center | BDN

By J.W. Oliver , Lincoln County News • August 14, 2018 10:03 am

A Jefferson man on probation for assaulting a relative in July 2015 has begun a 50-month sentence for violating his probation by threatening two people with knives May 18.

Luke N. Dale-Smith, 33, admitted to the probation violation and pleaded guilty to multiple new charges July 23, according to court documents.

Dale-Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a felony; and two counts of Class D assault, a misdemeanor, according to court documents. The Lincoln County district attorney’s office dismissed a single count of Class A robbery.

He was sentenced to five years in custody, all suspended, and two years of probation for each count of threatening, plus a $300 fine for each assault, with one of the fines suspended.

The May 18 assaults were the result of a dispute about rent, according to an affidavit by Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Dennison. Dale-Smith was living in a relative’s house in Jefferson, along with another man and a woman.

Dale-Smith told Dennison that the man and woman “were moving out and they were not going to pay for rent which they owed his [relative],” according to the affidavit. Dale-Smith confronted the man and woman in their room.

The man and woman had a camera in the room, which recorded the incident.

“I viewed the video and could see Mr. Dale-Smith enter the room with two large knives, one in each hand,” Dennison said in the affidavit. “He continued towards [the victims] with the knives raised and pointing towards them.

“[An] altercation ensued and then Mr. [Dale-Smith] handed the knives to his [relative]. Mr. [Dale-Smith] then threw [the woman] to the floor and then tackled [the man].”

Dale-Smith was on probation at the time for assaulting the same relative July 23, 2015.

The victim told then-Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Ken Hatch that Dale-Smith “had thrown her to the floor and strangled her, while telling her that he was going to kill her and [another relative] if she called the police,” Hatch said in an affidavit. The victim of the assault “was bleeding from a large laceration on the back of her head and went to Miles hospital for medical treatment.”

Dale-Smith had consumed 16 shots of liquor, according to jail admission paperwork.

Dale-Smith pleaded guilty to one count each of Class B aggravated assault, Class C violation of a protective order, Class D domestic violence criminal threatening and Class D domestic violence terrorizing Dec. 28, 2015, according to court documents.

For the aggravated assault, he was sentenced to six years in custody with all but nine months suspended, plus three years of probation, according to the documents.

Dale-Smith repeatedly violated his probation conditions through contact with the victim, according to court documents. On Nov. 28, 2016, he admitted to one violation and received a 36-day jail sentence.

Dale-Smith is in custody at the Maine State Prison in Warren, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Dean prosecuted the case. Bath attorney David Paris represented Dale-Smith.

