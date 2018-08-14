Maine man arrested for allegedly saying he would ‘shoot up’ Auburn campus

Courtesy of Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 14, 2018 1:28 pm

Updated: August 14, 2018 1:29 pm

A Bowdoinham man was arrested Monday and charged with felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Darren Lilly, 23, was allegedly in possession of numerous firearms — including a sawed-off shotgun — when he allegedly made the threats, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The threats were reported by people who knew Lilly and “took the threats seriously,” Strout wrote in a release.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Auburn Police Department and college administrators, as well as the Sagadahoc County district attorney and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms because possession of the sawed-off shotgun may be illegal.

Lilly posted $1,000 unsecured bond and was released with strict bail conditions, including that he not possess any firearms or enter the city of Auburn. His firearms were seized, Strout said.

He is scheduled for arraignment in West Bath District Court on Sept. 11.

