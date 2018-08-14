District attorney candidate faces disbarment over alleged sexual assault

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 14, 2018 4:18 pm

An Auburn lawyer running for district attorney is set to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing on a sexual assault allegation that could cost him his law license and eligibility for office.

Seth Carey, a Republican nominee in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, is scheduled to appear in a Portland court Wednesday and Thursday as the group that oversees the conduct of Maine lawyers seeks to have him disbarred.

In March, a judge in granted a former client of Carey’s a two-year protection from abuse order after she accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home in Rumford.

[Judge grants protection from abuse order against Maine district attorney candidate]

Carey has vehemently denied claims by the woman, who was living at his home after leaving an abusive relationship, according to court records. But in April, a second judge suspended his law license, finding that there was credible evidence that he’d attempted force the woman into giving him oral sex.

Maine law requires that district attorneys be lawfully admitted to the bar. Despite the suspension and his own party calling on him to drop out, Carey won the June Republican primary and will appear on the November ballot.

Carey did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. In June, he told Maine Public that he would clear his name and be elected in “one of the best comeback stories in Maine politics history.”

[Even with a suspended law license, Republican Seth Carey still won a Maine DA primary]

Since his license was suspended, Carey has tried to “tamper” with the testimony of the woman who accused him of sexual assault, continued to present himself as a licensed lawyer and attempted to keep practicing law, the Board of Overseers of the Bar claimed in a court filing seeking his disbarment.

The board has repeatedly sought to have Carey disciplined and the March license suspension was his third since 2009.

Carey gained prominence in New England after suing the National Football League over the New England Patriots’ 2016 controversy over using deflated footballs, known as “Deflategate.”

A spokeswoman for the Maine Republican Party said it is not supporting Carey and called the allegations against him “disturbing, to say the least.” He is running against incumbent District Attorney Andrew Robinson, a Democratic.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.