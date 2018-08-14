Auburn man accused of fatally stabbing mother in front of 2 sons pleads not guilty

Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13 Marissa Bodnar | CBS 13

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • August 14, 2018 3:47 pm

Updated: August 14, 2018 4:00 pm

An Auburn man who allegedly stabbed a local mother to death in front of her two sons 40 years after murdering his wife pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the more recent crime, CBS 13’s Marissa Bodnar reported.

Albert Flick, 76, was arraigned in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn Tuesday afternoon and entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Flick was ordered to be held without bail following the court appearance.

He is accused of stabbing Kimberly Dobbie, 48, in front of her twin 11-year-old sons on July 15 outside a laundromat on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. Dobbie had recently moved to the city from Farmington and had been staying at a homeless shelter, CBS 13 reported.

Surveillance video from the business next door to the laundromat showed Dobbie walking in front of the store, followed by Flick seemingly carrying a shiny object. Friends of the woman told CBS 13 previously Flick had been following her in the days before the alleged attack.

“I would see them regularly walk by, and it was always the old guy walking behind her, just a couple of feet away, just like in the surveillance video, and I always thought it was a little bit strange and something didn’t set right,” one friend told the station.

“I think he was obsessed with her,” added another friend, James Lipp. “I said, ‘Go to the police, they can help you, they can get him to leave you alone, serve him some papers or something,’ and she said, ‘No, I’ll deal with it myself.’”

[Convicted murderer accused in fatal Lewiston stabbing]

Flick was convicted in 1979 of stabbing his wife, Sandra, to death in Westbrook, and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was also convicted of attacks on women in 2008 and 2010, according to the Portland Press Herald.

After the 2010 conviction, a judge refused to sentence the man to a prison term longer than four years, despite warnings by prosecutors, because he deemed Flick to be too old to continue committing violent crimes, CBS 13 reported.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.