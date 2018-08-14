State investigates spill of more than half a million gallons of wastewater from Maine mill

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

State officials are investigating a wastewater leak from a Baileyville pulp and tissue mill into the St. Croix River.

The spill, which occurred Friday, Aug. 10, involved more than a half million gallons of partially treated wastewater that was discharged from an effluent line, according to Scott Beal, spokesman for St. Croix Tissue, Inc. The tissue company and parent company Woodland Pulp LLC employ more than 300 people at the mill, which is located on the St. Croix River in Baileyville on the U.S.-Canada border.

“We took prompt action to shut the mill down to minimize any impact to the environment and immediately notified” Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Beal said Tuesday afternoon in an email. DEP officials conducted an on-site inspection Monday afternoon, he added.

“Based on the information we have and our own observations, there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects to the river’s aquatic community,” Beal said.

DEP officials did not respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment on the spill.

Beal said the mill is looking into options for how to prevent such a spill from happening again. He said the mill has resumed normal operations.

“Importantly, no one was hurt from this event nor did we have to lay off any of our employees,” he said.

