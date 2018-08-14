UMaine football player died of heart condition, medical examiner rules

Courtesy of Brandon Martin Courtesy of Brandon Martin

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 14, 2018 3:04 pm

A heart condition has been determined as the cause of death for the 18-year-old University of Maine football player who passed out and died during a workout in late July.

Darius Minor, 18, died of “ acute aortic dissection with cardiac tamponade, with hypertensive cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor,” according to Mark Belserene of the Maine medical examiner’s office. The manner of his death was ruled “natural.”

The news comes exactly three weeks after Minor collapsed just 15 minutes into a freshman workout July 24.

His sudden death stunned his former coaches and teammates in Orange County, Virginia, who said they were not aware of any health problems Minor may have had before coming to UMaine last month. Minor had passed physical exams from his doctor in Virginia and from the UMaine team doctor, head coach Joe Harasymiak said.

His death is believed to be the first UMaine football player to die during a workout since the program began in 1896.

On July 24, Minor, a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back, was one of 17 freshmen participating in a light supervised practice at the university’s flagship campus. They hit the field around 1 p.m., ready to run drills in T-shirts and shorts on a humid day where temperatures in Orono hovered in the low 80s.

Around 1:15 p.m., the players had just completed a round of sled pushes — a strength exercise that involves pushing a weighted sled — and were taking a water break when Minor tapped the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Jon Lynch, on the shoulder and said he felt like he was going to pass out, according to Harasymiak, who was out of state during the practice.

Seconds later, Minor did pass out, Harasymiak said. Training staff immediately attempted to resuscitate Minor while Lynch dialed 911, but neither the school’s trainers nor the responding paramedics were able to bring Minor back to consciousness.

In the immediate wake of his death, Minor’s hometown community in Locust Grove, Virginia recalled the way his athleticism and quiet determination fueled his commitment to a lofty goal: playing for the NFL.

The unknown cause of Minor’s death weighed heavily over the Black Bears first practice, just eight days after their teammate collapsed. While some of the players called the practice a way to honor Minor’s passing, many were left to grapple with the apparent randomness of his abrupt collapse.

