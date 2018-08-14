Fort Kent council offers Suzie Paradis town manager position

Jessica Potila | SJVT Jessica Potila | SJVT

By Jessica Potila, Fiddlehead Focus • August 14, 2018 3:57 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent councilors unanimously voted following an executive session Monday night to offer Suzie Paradis the position of town manager.

Paradis lives in Fort Kent and is currently serving as director of economic and community development for the town of Madawaska.

Paradis was ahead of the pack, according to interim town manager and police chief Tom Pelletier, out of a pool of 26 candidates who applied for the job, which became available after long time town manager Donald Guimond retired in March.

The councilors selected six of the applicants for interviews, and then narrowed the field to Paradis and another candidate from Bangor to attend meet and greet sessions at the town office last week. Before he visited, however, the Bangor candidate, whose name was not publicly released, accepted a different job elsewhere.

