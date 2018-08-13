Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018: Too many bonds, clean air at risk, no backbones in Washington

August 13, 2018 11:52 am

Clean air at risk

Our air and water are under threat by our federal and state governments. The Trump administration has proposed rolling back the rules on clean car standards after 2020. The U.S. House recently voted to cut $100 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget and included riders that would slash enforcement for the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection wants to take most of Maine out of the interstate partnership that has reduced the amount of air pollution rolling in from other states. Even for those who do not accept the facts of climate change, there are serious reasons to worry.

The emission of hazardous air pollutants can have serious effects on human health, whether it’s short-term exposure issues like eye irritation or shortness of breath long-term issues like permanent damage to the respiratory and nervous systems and reproductive issues. Maine already has one of the highest levels of asthma in the nation.

Automobile emissions are the largest source of air pollution in Maine. We have accomplished some major reductions in air pollutants, a 27 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 to 2015, for example, but there are ever-increasing numbers of people and cars on our roads. Unless we reduce the amount of pollution created by each individual automobile, our air will become more polluted.

Please contact your U.S. senators and representatives and the Maine DEP. Tell them to reject any budgetary cuts or regulation rollbacks that threaten the quality of our air and water.

Katherine Holland

Warren

Too many bonds

I would like to know why the Maine Legislature cannot do its job? The number and dollar amount of bond issues we have to vote on each year is getting ridiculous.

Do we need to do away with the Legislature and vote on everything ourselves? Do Maine voters even understand what their liability is if the bonds are not paid?

Richard Jerabek

Orrington

Paper before plastic

A few days ago, I stopped at Renys in Ellsworth. When I checked out at the register, I was told they were no longer using plastic bags, replacing them with handled, brown paper shopping bags. I was asked if this was OK. Of course it was.

With all the plastic pollution of our waterways and oceans, this planned company policy, in my mind, is so valued. In using these expensive paper bags, Renys is willing to absorb the increased expense in their retail business to help insure excess plastic waste can be remedied.

This company’s ethics truly exemplifies Maine ideals. Respect the state, the customers, and the future of our “Native Land!”

Ronald Ferri

Franklin

No backbones in DC

When will the genius part kick in? And when will there be enough backbones to go around in Washington? It looks like the merry go run is out of control.

Don Baker

Fort Kent

No opinion on front page

I am literally appalled by the BDN’s Aug. 9 front page article featuring World War II veterans’ opinions labelling our president as racist and fascist. I had two uncles killed in World War II who were not fortunate to be interviewed by the BDN’s reporter. The sacrifice of these men influenced my career of 26 years of active duty serving our country and our presidents with fidelity.

The veterans’ opinions are not fake news. It is their opinion. The fake news is putting this story on the front page.

I also take exception to Amy Fried writing political articles while holding the position of chair of the University of Maine’s Department of Political Science. Are our children being educated or indoctrinated? Where are the liberals demanding an end to this bias in the media and education. Fried’s latest column criticized President Ronald Reagan on a ridiculous point about government spending, ignoring his role of ending the Cold War.

President Donald Trump was elected because for years we crept closer to confrontation in an ever-weakening position. President Barack Obama may have received the Nobel Peace Prize for “hope and change” but destroyed Syria and strengthened Iran.

If you want a larger government because you want more free services, it cannot be done with a 2 percent GDP. Trump is giving us a chance to have the 3 percent needed. My grandparents arrived as immigrants meeting the legal requirements, and I expect all to do the same. That is neither fascism nor racism.

Ted Raia

Camden