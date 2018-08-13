Maine news you need to know for Monday

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 13, 2018 7:47 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 70s throughout the state today, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Here’s why Acadia’s ‘to-do’ list of maintenance projects keeps growing

–Maine’s only national park has a to-do list of maintenance projects that’s more than 350 items long, with a total price tag of about $59.8 million.

That’s because deferred maintenance is a perennial issue at Acadia and other National Park Service properties across the country, which cumulatively have more than $11 billion worth of overdue work to maintain their facilities and infrastructure. And despite Acadia’s sizeable impact on Maine’s summertime tourist economy, which is estimated to be close to $300 million, the park is unable to keep up with needed work.

How China’s green wave is making recycling more expensive in Maine

–The Hancock County town of Gouldsboro plans to stop curbside recycling on Sept. 1 after the cost of curbside recycling soared from a budgeted $80 per ton amount to $137 per ton. Much of the extra cost stems from volatile waste management prices after China — in an effort to clean up its environment and industry — banned imports of 24 waste items from the United States, Europe and other countries starting Jan. 1, 2018.

But Gouldsboro isn’t alone among towns throughout Maine struggling with high recycling costs.

Crews are digging tunnels under the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in Brewer

–Construction crews are cutting through the base of the Brewer side of the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in order to extend the Brewer Riverwalk along the Penobscot River. Once the project is complete this fall, the bridge will have two 10-foot tunnels running through it.

“There’s all kinds of talk about what we could put in there afterwards, like a mural or something. Right now, though, we’re just putting a hole through the bridge so you can get from one side to the other, without crossing that awful intersection at Wilson Street.”

Bangor group hopes to buy 1 Narcan kit for every person who fatally OD’d last year

–It’s the second year in a row that Health Equity Alliance has attempted the August challenge. But this year’s fundraising goal — $31,350 — is loftier than last year’s because the death toll has risen. In 2017, 418 Mainers fatally overdosed, up from 376 in 2016.

Monroe church supper called ‘next Lost Kitchen’

–Move over, The Lost Kitchen, there’s another hot-ticket Waldo County eatery that is putting would-be diners through their paces when it comes to making a dinner reservation.

This one, though, is located in a church fellowship hall in Monroe, not an old, atmospheric mill, as is the case with Erin French’s storied restaurant in Freedom. And although it’s so popular there is a long wait list for every meal, the organizers at Monroe Community Church haven’t resorted to a lottery system to ensure that people get a fair chance to eat there. At least, not yet.

Portland progressives are counting on a ‘blue wave’ at the polls

–Advocates for a measure in Maine’s largest city that would allow non-citizens to vote say they think they’ve got a good shot at garnering voter approval this fall, thanks to what they hope will be a heavy anti-Trump turnout on Election Day.

The Portland City Council will vote today on whether to place the measure on the citywide ballot in November.

Do this: Hike the Cliff Trail in Harpswell

–This easy to strenuous hike forms a loop that visits the water and an overlook atop dramatic 150-foot cliffs, making the Cliff Trail one of the most popular hiking destinations in the coastal town of Harpswell.

The BDN’s Aislinn Sarnacki writes: “We scrambled up the steepest section of the trail to the cliff overlook, where we sat in the sun and greeted a man hiking on his own. ‘A beautiful day for a hike,’ he remarked. Yes it was.”

In other news…

Maine

Authorities seize 44 dogs and a bird in Brunswick animal cruelty case

Frustration builds as former Deering hoops star waits for kidney transplant

Driver placed on leave after day care bus crash

Bangor

Massachusetts man visited friend in Bangor area week before fatal traffic stop

Blaze at Bangor recycling business destroys building

Company fights to keep details of Bangor psychiatric home a secret

Business

Consolidated workers agree to 3-year contracts in ME, NH, VT

Amid trade dispute, New England and Canadian leaders to talk

Maine mirrors US average but ranks last in New England for internet access, study shows

Politics

Rallies, ads won’t sway Collins on court nominee, aide says

LePage’s DHHS chief to retire at end of August

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, other White House conversations

Opinion

State parks are free for Maine residents through Labor Day. Go enjoy them.

Mainers struck back against the German army a century ago

Medication is a start, but counseling rebuilds lives after addiction

Sports

Boston’s Sale strong in return as Red Sox beat Orioles

Central Aroostook soccer teams roll past Washburn in openers

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

