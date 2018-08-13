Fallen South Portland firefighter honored

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 13, 2018 8:43 am

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Firefighters across Maine on Sunday remembered a fallen comrade whose life was taken too soon.

South Portland fire Lt. Harry Weymouth, 46, died Aug. 2 in a car crash in Hollis.

“Don’t take life for granted,” said John Beyer with the South Portland Fire Department. “It is precious. Don’t waste any of your time. Harry wouldn’t have.”

Weymouth was a son, husband, father and served as a South Portland firefighter for 21 years.

“He always raved about the kids and the projects they were doing and Kelly,” Beyer said.

On Sunday, hundreds filled EastPoint Church in Portland to pay their respects.

Those who knew Weymouth said he had a quirky sense of humor.

Photo courtesy of South Portland Fire Department Photo courtesy of South Portland Fire Department

“He looked at me and said, ‘You gotta get yourself some long underwear because it can get cold up here and you’re gonna need long underwear,” firefighter Fred Floperg said.

When we was not volunteering as a firefighter, he worked as a nurse with Southern Maine Health Care.

“Every fall, he would share his apples from the trees at home with our staff,” co-worker Jen Savage said. “He would frequently say, ‘They may not be pretty but they taste good.’”

Weymouth’s colleagues said he will always be remembered as one of the best firefighters.

“We will treasure his memories, and we will retell his stories,” Floperg said.

