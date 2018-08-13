Portsmouth man allegedly tried to escape police in stolen kayak

Portsmouth Police Department | BDN Portsmouth Police Department | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 13, 2018 8:25 am

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he allegedly tried to get away in a stolen kayak.

Stephen Denault, 30, was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, according to Portsmouth police.

Portsmouth police Sgt. David Colby said a concerned resident called police at 4:15 a.m. Saturday to report a man had fallen into the Piscataqua River from a kayak near the Fish Co-Op on Peirce Island.

“An officer responded, saw him and asked him to come in from the water,” Colby said. “Instead, he started to paddle away. The officer had exchanged some conversation with him and was concerned that he had been drinking and that he might roll the kayak again.”

Police contacted the fire department, asking for a response with the fire boat.

“He went further and then went under the causeway to New Castle, coming out by Belle Island and Little Harbour School,” Colby said. “He was retrieved about 6 a.m., and it turns out the kayak was not his.”

Denault was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail. He will appear in Portsmouth District Court on Sept. 17 for arraignment.

