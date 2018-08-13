Police: Dogs seized from Maine breeders had ‘open sores and overgrown claws’

Courtesy of Brunswick Police Department Courtesy of Brunswick Police Department

Brunswick police said Monday that more than 40 small- and large-breed dogs seized Friday as part of an animal cruelty investigation were living in cages stacked three or four high, with some of the cages “full of dogs.”

The dogs were being advertised locally as “small designer breeds” with a sale price of $500, Brunswick police Officer Kerry Wolongevicz said Monday. “Most of the dogs were small breed mixes between chihuahuas, pomeranians, schnauzers, pugs and beagles, with a few larger breeds.”

The 44 dogs, which ranged in age from 6 weeks old to probably 13 years old, suffered from “severe skin infections and skin problems like open sores and overgrown claws,” she said. “They were not underfed that we could determine.”

Breeders Kyle Enman and Diane Enman of River Road were charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, failing to give animals humanely clean conditions, failing to give animals proper indoor shelter, failing to give animals necessary medical attention and failing to give animals necessary sustenance, police said Friday.

With a warrant, Brunswick police searched the Enmans’ home Friday, and a state veterinarian determined that “immediate seizure was necessary” because of the condition of the home and the animals, Waltz said in a release.

The home was then condemned by the town’s health officer, Deputy Chief Jeff Emerson of the Brunswick Fire Department.

Liam Hughes, director of animal welfare for the state, said Monday that removing the animals, including a parrot-type bird, was “a pretty good-sized operation, logistically,” and involved patrol cars, several transport vans and other vehicles. He praised the police for their work in the investigation.

The animals are being kept in undisclosed locations and being examined and tested by veterinarians for potential problems that raised more concern, Hughes said.

The animals will be sequestered as evidence until a court hearing, he said, but added that people who are calling asking how they can help can best be of use at their local animal shelter.

“If you really want to help, go to your local animal shelter and see how you can help volunteering, making donations and getting the word out about the shelter, because we could not do what we do without the local animal shelters in the state of Maine,” Hughes said.

Charges against additional people are expected and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call Wolongevicz at 207-725-5521.

