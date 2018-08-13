Man accused of setting Warren camp on fire

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 13, 2018 12:19 pm

A Warren man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed a seasonal home on the St. George’s River.

Thomas Sawyer, 20, of Warren is accused of burning down the camp in Warren with two younger boys, ages 14 and 17, who have not been charged, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The fire occurred on April 6. Investigators say Sawyer and the two boy allegedly went to the camp in the early morning and set the camp on fire “because they were bored.”

The camp, located on Clements Point Road, belonged to a Massachusetts family.

Sawyer was notified of the charges Friday at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held on unrelated burglary charges, according to McCausland.

