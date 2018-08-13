Midcoast
August 13, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Recycling Costs | Harry Lord Auction | Acadia Backlog
Midcoast

Man accused of setting Warren camp on fire

Stock image | Pexels
Stock image | Pexels
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A Warren man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed a seasonal home on the St. George’s River.

Thomas Sawyer, 20, of Warren is accused of burning down the camp in Warren with two younger boys, ages 14 and 17, who have not been charged, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The fire occurred on April 6. Investigators say Sawyer and the two boy allegedly went to the camp in the early morning and set the camp on fire “because they were bored.”

The camp, located on Clements Point Road, belonged to a Massachusetts family.

Sawyer was notified of the charges Friday at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held on unrelated burglary charges, according to McCausland.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like