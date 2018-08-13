Hampden man denies killing sister-in-law

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

August 13, 2018

A man charged with killing his sister-in-law last month pleaded not guilty Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to one count of intentional or knowing murder.

Philip Clark, 55, was arrested July 13 in connection with the death of Renee Henneberry Clark, 49, who lived in an adjacent apartment from her brother-in-law at 557 Kennebec Road in Hampden.

He was indicted July 25 by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson on Monday ordered that Clark continue to be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

A trial date has not been set.

Henneberry Clark died of multiple gunshot wounds and was identified with a DNA match, according to the police affidavit. Clark allegedly told detectives he emptied his green, .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun into her body, then reloaded and continued shooting her until he knew she was dead.

Clark told police that after shooting his sister-in-law, he collected the empty cartridges from the floor of her apartment and put them in a 5-gallon bucket in his bedroom with other cartridges, so they could be reloaded and used again, the affidavit said.

Henneberry Clark was estranged from her husband, Frank “Chuck” Clark III, but had not yet filed for divorce, according to the court clerk’s office in Bangor. She was in the process of moving out of the Hampden apartment, police said.

She had a protection from abuse order against her husband and a criminal trespass order in place against her brother-in-law.

If convicted of murder, Clark faces 25 years to life in prison.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

