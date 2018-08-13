Police say woman found in car trunk was apparent victim of murder-suicide

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

BDN Staff By Alex Acquisto • August 13, 2018 5:18 pm

Updated: August 13, 2018 5:46 pm

Police have identified the 28-year-old woman who was found dead in the trunk of a car late last week.

Maddilyn Burgess, the “victim of [an] apparent murder-suicide,” died from blunt force trauma, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said Monday. Her body was found in the trunk of 34-year-old Gyrth Rutan’s car, shortly after Rutan was pulled over in Gardiner on Thursday for driving erratically.

On Monday, the Massachusetts district attorney confirmed that detectives on Friday “discovered evidence of a crime scene” at Rutan’s Sturbridge, Massachusetts, residence.

Rutan was pulled over on Timberwood Drive just before 5 p.m. Aug. 9 by the Maine State Police. He immediately got out of the vehicle and shot himself with a shotgun, police said. They found Burgess’ body in Rutan’s trunk soon after.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

