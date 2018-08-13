Arts & Culture
August 13, 2018
Arts & Culture Latest News | Poll Questions | Recycling Costs | Harry Lord Auction | Acadia Maintenance
Arts & Culture

Aretha Franklin reportedly is seriously ill

Paul Sancya | AP
Paul Sancya | AP
Aretha Franklin smiles after the Detroit Pistons-Miami Heat NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Feb. 11, 2011. Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like