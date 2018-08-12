Steuben driver takes early lead, cruises to Speedway 95 victory

Joe McLaughlin | BDN Joe McLaughlin | BDN

August 12, 2018 4:37 pm

HERMON, Maine — J.R. Robinson of Steuben solidified his lead in the Hopkin’s Landscaping and Paving series for the Dysart’s Late Models at Speedway 95 Saturday night when he won his second 75-lap feature of the four-race series.

Robinson started third and took the lead from Hermon’s John Curtis Jr. on the third lap, leading the rest of the way to the checkers. Brenton Parritt of Steuben closed in on Robinson as the laps ran down, but was still four-tenths of a second behind Robinson as they crossed the finish line.

Parritt took second, with Skowhegan’s Kris Matchett finishing third, two seconds behind Parritt. Asa Jones of Sullivan and Deane Smart of Bradley rounded out the top five.

The race went the entire 75-lap distance under green, with no caution flags. Parritt won the only qualifier for the division.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 laps): 1. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 2. Anthony Moore, Hermon; 3. Bradley Norris, Ellsworth; 4. Garret Hayman, Milford; 5. Deane Clements, Brooks

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four, Judy’s Restaurant Series (35 laps): 1. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. Lance Chapman, Benton; 3. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 4. James Goodman. Hampden; 5. Roy Hathorn, Brownville

Caged Runners: 1. Durban Davis, Hermon; 2. William Bowley, Canaan; 3. David Carlow, Orono; 4. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 5. Andrew Crosby, Hermon

Pro All-Star Series

At Groveton, N.H.

Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model (finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown; 150 laps): 1. 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 2. 7 Travis Benjamin, Belfast; 3. 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 4. 35 Derek Ramstrom, Worcester, Mass.; 5. 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 6. 5x Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg, VT; 7. 09 Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, NH; 8. 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 9. 9 Kyle Welch, Lempster, NH; 10. 01 Sammy Gooden, Whitefield, NH; 11. 24 Nick Patnode, Swanzey, NH; 12 72 Guy Caron, Claremont, NH; 13. 32 Nick Jenkins, Brownville

PASS Mods (40 laps): 1 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 2 33 Billy Dixon, Waterboro; 3 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales; 4 60 Gary Shackford, Center Conway, NH; 5 85 Jariet Harrison, Freeport; 6 2 Randy Sanborn, West Baldwin; 7 34 Spencer Morse, Waterford; 8 10 Kate Re, Lovell.

Wiscasset Speedway

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown; top five per class) — 350 SMAC Super Modifieds (40 laps): 1. 14 Jeffrey Battle, Westford, Mass.; 2. 11 Stephen Duphily, Plaistow, N.H.; 3. 21 Dave Helliwell; 4. 22 Sparky MacIver, Sandown, N.H.; 5. 02 Michael Collins, Straford, N.H.

Thunder 4 Mins, makeup feature (25 laps): 1. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 2. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 3. 54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 4. 58 David Greenleaf, Brunswick; 5. 4x Cameron Campbell, New Gloucester

Maxwell’s Market Super Streets, makeup feature (25 laps): 1. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; 2. 23x Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 3. 55 Bob Crocker, Freeport; 4. 15 Mike St. Pierre, Buxton; 5. 54 Neil Evans Jr., Randolph

Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 03 Hayden Norris; 2. 17 Ryan Hayes, Jefferson; 3. 00 P.J. Merrill, Canton; 4. 41 Larry Melcher, Jay; 5. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon