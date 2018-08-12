Driver placed on leave after day care bus crash

Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald

The town of Kittery has launched a “full investigation” into the crash of a community center bus Friday on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, with 11 children and two adult counselors from a summer program on board.

Town Manager Kendra Amaral said in a statement Sunday morning that the three people injured in the crash have been released from hospitals.

“We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and hospital teams that attended to those injured. We offer our sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery for all who were harmed by this situation,” Anaral said.

The town is working with New Hampshire State Police on its investigation. Amaral said she has agreed to share “black box” information from the van as part of the police investigation.

Amaral said she has launched an investigation, and as a matter of protocol, the driver, John E. Guy, 21, of Kittery, has been placed on leave during the investigation.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, the bus veered off I-95 southbound and crashed into trees. New Hampshire State Police believe the driver suffered a medical event before the crash.

The bus was on its way to a water park in Candia, New Hampshire, as part of Kittery’s SAFE — Safe Alternatives for Enrichment — program, a nine-week summer camp.

Amaral said the town will continue to have planned field trips for the rest of the summer.

“We will have guidance counselors on hand Monday morning to assist children and parents as they seek to resume a normal routine,” Amaral said.

“The crash has been a traumatic experience for those involved, and for the children, families and staff of our various programs. Kittery is a strong community that supports each other through difficult times, and this is no doubt a difficult time,” she said.

Amaral also said there are questions to be answered through the town’s investigation “in order for us to begin healing as a community. I am working to get these answers as quickly as possible.”

