Authorities seize 44 dogs and a bird in Brunswick animal cruelty case

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 12, 2018 9:47 am

Two Brunswick dog breeders face animal cruelty charges after officials seized 44 dogs and a bird from their home.

Kyle Enman and Diane Enman of River Road were charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, failing to give animals humanely clean conditions, failing to give animals proper indoor shelter, failing to give animals necessary medical attention and failing to give animals necessary sustenance, according to Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

With a warrant, Brunswick police searched the Enmans’ home Friday, and a state veterinarian determined that “immediate seizure was necessary” because of the condition of the home and the animals, Waltz said in a release.

The home was then condemned by the town’s health officer, Deputy Chief Jeff Emerson of the Brunswick Fire Department.

State animal welfare workers, Coastal Humane Society, the Androscoggin Valley Humane Society and the Lewiston Police Department assisted in the case.

The Enmans are scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 6 in West Bath District Court.

Charges against additional people are expected and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Brunswick police Officer Kerry Wolongevicz at 725-5521.

Additional information was not immediately available Sunday morning.

