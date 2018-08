Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 12, 2018 7:20 am

A woman died in a rollover crash in Buckfield on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. when a Jeep rolled over on Route 117, according to Newscenter Maine, an NBC affiliate.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office told Newscenter Maine that the woman, who was not identified, was the only occupant of the Jeep.

The crash remains under investigation, the TV station reported.

