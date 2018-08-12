Man dies in Winslow crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 12, 2018 11:05 am

Updated: August 12, 2018 11:12 am

A Waterville man died early Sunday morning after a crash in Winslow.

First responders were dispatched to Augusta road about 12:39 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash, and on arrival found a 2004 Chevy Impala about 90 feet off the road, Winslow police Chief Shawn O’Leary said Sunday in a statement.

Gabriel Stuart, 52, and his passengers, Tiffany Hulbert, 29, of Waterville, and an infant, all needed to be extracted from the Impala, O’Leary said.

Both Stuart and Hulbert were wearing seatbelts and the infant was secured in a child seat.

Hulbert was taken to Thayer Hospital in Waterville, where she was treated and released, O’Leary said. The infant was taken to Thayer Hospital and then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland as a precaution for injuries not considered life-threatening, he said.

Stuart died at the scene, O’Leary said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and how Stuart died.

The crash remains under investigation. Winslow police will conduct follow-up interviews, and the Maine State Police will reconstruct the crash. A blood sample was taken from Stuart and will be sent to a Maine Department of Health and Human Services lab for analysis, as required under state law and per standard protocol, O’Leary said.

