El Faro crew member’s mother given life ring from ship

National Transportation Safety Board via AP | BDN
This undated image made from a video released April 26, 2016, by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro.
The Associated Press

The Maine mother of a crew member who was killed in the 2015 sinking of the cargo ship El Faro says she recently received one of the ship’s life rings that had washed ashore in the Bahamas.

Newscenter Maine reports that Deb Roberts’ son Michael Holland had served on the ship when it sank in Puerto Rico during a hurricane. The 33 crew members died.

A husband of one of Roberts’ co-workers found the orange life ring.

Roberts says the life ring is “a really big piece of Mike and the entire El Faro crew and it means so much to me to be the keeper of it. Not only for Mike, but for all the other 32 crew members, too.”

