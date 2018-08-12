Civil War history comes to life in Bangor

Courtesy of Steve Wood Courtesy of Steve Wood

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 12, 2018 9:35 am

Steve Ramsey was looking for some shade Saturday where he could tie up his horse, Lighthorse Henry Lee, on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta in Bangor.

He had hoped to join the Confederate encampment but the dismounted cavalry forces weren’t sure having a horse around was a good idea, so Ramsey tied the gray Tennessee walker up near the Union Army, at least temporarily. The horse didn’t seem to care. Lighthorse Henry Lee seemed to like the grass just fine on both sides.

Ramsey, 53, of Wesley was the only mounted soldier to participate in Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience, sponsored Saturday and Sunday by the Bangor Historical Society.

He was one of more than two dozens men and women from New England and beyond, who participated in the re-enactment. Most admitted they got involved because they’re history buffs or know about relatives who fought in the War Between the States.

Ramsey, who most often rides with the 5th Georgia Cavalry, attends several re-enactments a year. A former U.S. Marine, he said that he took part last month in the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. His first event was in Montana for a re-enactment of the Battle of Little Big Horn.

“I kind of got hooked,” he said Saturday. “I met good people who were good company. I liked learning the history and the next thing I knew I was looking for my own horse.”

Prior to that, Ramsey borrowed horses from other members of the cavalry.

Tom Fisher, 53, of Rumford was a member of a Confederate dismounted cavalry unit Saturday. He has been taking part in re-enactments for about 12 years.

“The dismounted cavalry had horses,” Fisher explained. “But they would not ride them into battle. They would dismount and fight as infantry.”

A few hundred yards away at the Union encampment, Blaikie Hines, 68, of Thomaston manned the United States Christian Commission tent. The organization was founded in 1861 in New York City by national leaders in the Young Men’s Christian Association.

Hines became interested in Civil War history when he was a teenager and attended the Centennial of the Battle of Gettysburg with his father and grandfather 1963.

“My grandfather was a Lutheran minister,” he said. “He graduated in 1905 so he knew veterans and told stories they had told him about the battles. When you can make history personal, it really comes alive.”

The general aim of the commission was “to promote the spiritual and temporal welfare of the soldiers in the Army and the sailors in the Navy, in cooperation with the chaplains,” according to information posted on the website of the commission’s northwest branch.

“The organization recruited ministers, deacons and laymen from hometowns all over the north to help minister to the dying and the wounded but also to help identify the dead,” Hines said. “Soldiers carried no identification so often just the people from their home churches knew who they were.”

Women’s auxiliaries also were formed and they helped raise fund for the commission’s work.

During its four years of operation, the commission sent nearly 5,000 unarmed agents into the field, distributed 95,000 packages, which included nearly 1.5 million Bibles or books of Scripture, one million hymnals and more than 39 million pages of religious tracts, the website said. It’s estimated the money raised for the commission’s work was about $6.2 million.

This is the second year that the Bangor Historical Society has sponsored the Civil War re-enactment.

“We love this event,” Executive Director Melissa Gerety said in announcing the two-day program. “It’s a way for the community to get an up-close look at what life was like for soldiers who served in the Civil War and to learn a bit more about the roles Mainers had in it.”

For the first time, President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by New Hampshire resident Steve Wood, will survey the troops between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. He will be accompanied by Mrs. Mary Todd Lincoln, played by Wood’s wife, Sharon Wood.

