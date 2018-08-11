Community rallies to give widow of Cpl. Eugene Cole a new home

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 11, 2018 9:55 am

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A community is making a difference for the widow of Cpl. Eugene Cole.

A local contractor is planning to build her a new home, aiming to fulfill a long-time dream.

The Coles lived in a mobile home in Norridgewock for years, and were saving up to build their dream home.

Sheryl Cole thought that dream disappeared when her husband was killed in the line of duty in April, but Fairfield Drafting and Construction has committed to building her a home, and local businesses are donating supplies and labor.

Joel Violette with Fairfield Drafting and Construction is leading the project. He says it’s the least they can do.

“She suffered a loss that made no sense, but she has to live with it the rest of her life,” Violette said. “Anything that we can do to help her and her family is a very small part of what they deserve.”

The plans are ready, but construction hasn’t started yet.

Violette says more funds are needed to complete the project.

If you want to help, the Kennebec Savings Bank in Waterville is accepting donations.

