Reported overdose leads to meth bust, 10 arrests in Hollis

By CBS 13 • August 10, 2018 3:13 pm

A reported overdose at a Hollis home Thursday night led to the alleged discovery of a massive methamphetamine laboratory and the arrest of 10 people.

Maine State Police said the overdose happened at 114 Killick Pond Road in Hollis just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

First responders reported that they had found several active methamphetamine labs inside the house. Police secured the scene and investigated into Friday after a search warrant was obtained.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency clandestine laboratory team allegedly found eight active one-pot meth labs and about 25 used labs, along with chemicals to make and finish making meth.

The people arrested included nine from Hollis and one from Limington.

Joseph Allman, Jr., 54, of Hollis and Joseph Allman, III, 34, of Hollis are charged with operating a meth lab. The other eight face a charge of criminal conspiracy.

They include Kyle Allman, 31, of Hollis, Shawn Brown, 35, of Hollis, Sandra Brown, 60, of Hollis, Shelby Morris, 26, of Hollis, Josie Kimball, 28, of Hollis, Derek Berube, 30, of Hollis, Dillan Libby, 28, of Hollis and Ashley Norton, 27, of Limington.

State police were assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the York County Sheriff’s Department, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Hollis Fire and Rescue.

