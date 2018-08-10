Maine news you need to know for Friday

Tim Cox | BDN Tim Cox | BDN

By Natalie Williams • August 10, 2018 8:09 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s throughout the state today.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Some Maine ice cream makers are hitting the pause button on vanilla

Bridget Brown | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN

— For a Maine ice cream maker, taking one of the most popular flavors off the menu during the busy summer season might sound like a counter-intuitive — if not plain crazy — decision.

But for Linda Parker, the owner of Mount Desert Island Ice Cream, eschewing vanilla this year just made sense. The cost for vanilla beans has jumped from $20 per kilogram five years ago to $515 per kilogram in June.

And so far, the removal of vanilla seems to be working.

Almost four years after a fire in his building killed six people, this Maine landlord is going to jail

— The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected Portland landlord Gregory Nisbet’s latest appeal of one misdemeanor conviction tied to the deadly 2014 blaze, and his attorney told the Bangor Daily News he expects his client will begin serving the 90-day sentence soon.

In 2016, Nisbet was found guilty of a code violation — related to small windows on the third floor — but acquitted of a slew of other misdemeanors and six counts of manslaughter.

Six things to do with your family before summer is officially over

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

— Ignore all those people who say that winter starts soon. By our clock, there’s more than another entire month of summer to enjoy. We had 80 degree days well into late September last year.

But this warm summer weather is precious. Here are some family-friendly things to do in eastern Maine to make the most of it before it’s over.

IHOP denies that it’s planning to open a restaurant in Bangor

— An IHOP spokesperson released an official statement Thursday saying the company has no plans at this time to open a franchise in Bangor, despite a project engineer saying during a Tuesday night planning board meeting that it was.

“While we’re thrilled to hear that people are excited about the possibility of an IHOP in Bangor, Maine, neither the brand or the franchisee who owns the development rights for this area has plans underway to open a restaurant at this time.”

Expert: Photo showing killer whale off Maine coast is a fake

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

— If you’ve seen a photo circulating on Facebook or Reddit in recent days claiming to show a killer whale swimming off Schoodic Point, we’re sorry to tell you that it’s a fake.

According to Zack Klyver, naturalist with the Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, the whale image in the photo was copied from a photo published last month in the Seattle Times of a mother whale pushing her dead calf through the water off the San Juan Islands in Washington state. An examination of the two photos supports Klyver’s assertion that the Maine photo being circulated online is a fake.

These heart monitors are helping UMaine athletes stay healthy and productive

— The University of Maine women’s soccer team was scheduled to practice Thursday morning, but it was canceled — and it wasn’t because of the weather.

It was because results from the Polar Team Pro heart monitoring system that the team has been using for three years indicated that several players were physically spent, which made them more susceptible to soft-tissue injuries like strains and pulls.

With the Black Bears’ first game just a week away, it wasn’t worth the risk.

Here’s the best stuff to do in Maine this weekend

Cade Belisle | Courtesy of Carol Epstein Cade Belisle | Courtesy of Carol Epstein

— Sugarbush, Emma Stanley, Janaesound and Renee Coolbrith will play at Portland House of Music on Friday night, while Americana songwriter David Myles is at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Saturday. Also in Bangor on Saturday is retro night at the Bangor Drive-In, featuring Rockin’ Ron and the New Society Band, followed by a double feature of “American Graffiti” and “Singin’ In The Rain.” Admission is $10 per carload. And of course, you can’t forget the Topsham Fair, all weekend at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

