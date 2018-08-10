See all kinds of boats in one place this weekend in Maine

Heather Steeves | BDN Heather Steeves | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 10, 2018 11:14 am

The annual Maine Boat and Home Show kicks off Friday in Rockland, bringing more than 100 types of watercraft to the city’s harbor and waterfront for the weekend.

This is the 16th year that Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors magazine has put on the event, which is one of the largest in-the-water boat shows in northern New England.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful array this year,” said John K. Hanson, Jr., publisher of Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine, in a release. “Maine’s boatbuilders are among the finest in the nation, and here’s proof. In my mind, no one boat is the ‘star of the show,’ they all are.”

While the show features boats that are for sale — from large yachts to sail-powered vessels — the event also features a “small boat love-in” for which an wide range of privately owned small boats will converge off Buoy Park.

Larger working boats will be on display, including the Maine Seacoast Mission ship, Sunbeam V, and Maine Maritime Academy’s R/V Friendship, which is used for classes and research.

The show runs Friday through Sunday in Harbor Park, with gates opening at 10 a.m. daily.

