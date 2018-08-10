Nobleboro man charged with sexual abuse of minor

LCNME | Lincoln County News LCNME | Lincoln County News

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nobleboro man with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.

Steven Ridley, 67, also faces a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Both charges are class D misdemeanors.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Justin Twitchell began an investigation July 19 upon receiving information from Detective Sgt. Joel Neal, of the Rockland Police Department.

“Due to the offenses crossing municipal lines within the county, Detective Twitchell took the lead on the investigation and developed probable cause to obtain a warrant for Ridley’s arrest,” according to the press release.

Twitchell arrested Ridley and took him to the Knox County Jail the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 8.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.

