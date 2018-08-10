Bar Harbor man indicted on charges he raped and killed his friend

Courtesy Hancock County Jail | BDN Courtesy Hancock County Jail | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 10, 2018 10:30 am

Updated: August 10, 2018 11:19 am

A Bar Harbor man was indicted Thursday on charges that he raped and killed a friend in Bar Harbor earlier this summer.

Police accuse Jalique Keene of sexually assaulting and killing Mikaela Conley, 19, of Bar Harbor, at an elementary school playground early in the morning of June 1.

Keene, 21, was indicted Thursday by a Hancock County grand jury on charges of gross sexual assault and murder. If convicted of the crimes, Keene could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the rape charge and an additional 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge.

The killing shocked Bar Harbor, which is better known as a picturesque seasonal tourist destination and gateway community to Acadia National Park. Keene and Conley had attended Mount Desert Island High School together, with Keene graduating two years ahead of Conley.

According to a police affidavit on the killing, Conley had driven on May 31 to Boston Logan International Airport to pick up Keene, who was returning from playing football in Serbia, and then had driven him back to Bar Harbor. Keene later told police he had hung out with Conley at her home on Eden Street, across the street from Conners Emerson School, and in the vicinity that night after arriving in Bar Harbor.

Mikaela Conley died early the next morning of blunt force trauma to her head and by strangulation, Detective Tom Pickering of Maine State Police wrote in the affidavit.

Security camera footage recorded outside the school in the early morning hours of June 1 at one point shows Keene picking up Conley over his shoulder and “walking off with her as she is kicking her feet,” the detective wrote.

Hours later, after the sun had risen, the same camera recorded Keene carrying Conley’s apparently lifeless body toward a wooded area adjacent to the playground where her body was found the next day, Pickering added.

