Police arrested Albion man who allegedly sells explosives online

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 10, 2018 3:43 pm

Updated: August 10, 2018 4:30 pm

An Albion man who allegedly was advertising explosives for sale on the internet has been charged with arson, a Class A crime, and criminal use of explosives, a Class C crime, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Joseph Tilly, 36, was arrested Wednesday and taken by Maine State Fire Marshals to Kennebec County Jail, spokesman Stephen McCausland said Friday in a media release.

The investigation that led to Tilly’s arrest began Jan. 26 after he allegedly caused an explosion and fire in his bedroom.

Tilly lives with his father on the Clark Road in Albion, according to McCausland.

State fire marshals and forest rangers returned to the house June 22 because of a fire that started outside following another explosion, he said.

The investigation has included following up on complaints that Tilley was advertising explosives for sale on the internet, according to the release.

Multiple state and federal agencies have been involved in the investigation.

Tilly made his first court appearance Thursday at the Capital Judicial Center from the jail via video conference, according to a central Maine newspaper.

Through the lawyer who represented him during Friday’s proceeding, Tilly told the court that he used the chemicals to make rocket fuel to launch small rockets, centralmaine.com reported.

District Court Judge Cynthia Montgomery set Tilly’s bail at $25,000 cash as requested by the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office. Conditions include Tilly not returning to the home he shared with his father if he is released.

Tilly was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury. The grand jury next convenes Aug. 23.

He is next due in court Nov. 8, according to the court clerk’s office.

If convicted, Tilly faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the arson charge. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted of criminal use of explosives.

