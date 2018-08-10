Celebrations and cooler weather await in The County

Andrew Birden | BDN Andrew Birden | BDN

By Andrew Birden , NEP General Manager • August 10, 2018 2:05 pm

It’s going to be a great August, or at least a great second half for the month of August. I was looking at the long-range weather report, and it looks like we have high temperatures that are much more reasonable than the muggy sweatbox grodiness we’ve been enduring.

Seriously, there were times these past several weeks when I felt like mosquitoes were considering a meal of my vital fluids, and yet I escaped with hardly any bites. It was as if the insects decided to pass by the smorgasbord that was my body, because the sweat pouring off me just grossed them the heck out. If it wasn’t unpleasant perspiration emerging from my own body, then it was rainstorms dumping vast amounts of warm heavy water from above that would knock out power and add more humidity to an already unbearable afternoon.

[Click here to receive Crown and Down, or other northern Maine newsletters, in your inbox]

But look out the window today — blue skies. And with the upcoming festivals and celebrations, that’s a great outlook for the rest of the summer.

This weekend is a case in point. In Madawaska we have the Acadian Festival transforming Main Street into a beautiful display of red, white, blue and yellow with thousands of people celebrating their unique Acadian heritage. In Fort Kent, they’ll be enjoying the Ploye Festival and the International Muskie Derby. There’s a town-wide yard sale in Perham, a 5K color run at Riverside Park in Presque Isle and a fundraising walk for the Make-a-Wish organization taking place at the University of Maine Presque Isle. Houlton has the Wings and Wheels fly-in and car show.

There is so much going on in Aroostook County this weekend, you could pile the family into the car, pick a direction at random, and have a near certain chance of running across a memorable and enjoyable adventure.

But just in case, be sure to bring deodorant and bug spray.