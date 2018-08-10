Arts & Culture
August 10, 2018
Photos from Aug. 9 Dirigo Speaks with Abdi Nor Iftin at the Bangor Public Library

    Members of the audience get their copies of 'Call Me American' by author Abdi Nor Iftin at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library.
    Members of the audience ask author Abdi Nor Iftin questions at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library.
    Members of the audience listen to author Abdi Nor Iftin at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library.
    Author Abdi Nor Iftin shares his story at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library
    A full house for Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library
    Author Abdi Nor Iftin shares his story at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library.
By Joellen Easton
Updated:

More than 120 people gathered at the Bangor Public Library on August 9 to hear Somali immigrant-turned-author Abdi Nor Iftin read excerpts from his recently released book, and share insights from his experiences. Iftin celebrates four years in the U.S. this weekend.

Author Abdi Nor Iftin shares his story at Dirigo Speaks, August 9 at the Bangor Public Library

Members of the audience listen.

Members of the audience ask author Abdi Nor Iftin questions.

A full house at the Bangor Public Library

Members of the audience get their copies of ‘Call Me American’ signed by author Abdi Nor Iftin.

Thank you to the Bangor Public Library for hosting Dirigo Speaks, the Maine Multicultural Center for sponsoring this event, and to Briar Patch Books for bringing boxes and boxes of books!

Dirigo Speaks is an event series of the Bangor Daily News, presenting conversations throughout the year with civic leaders, changemakers, artists and business leaders shaping Maine’s future.

