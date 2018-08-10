Photos from Aug. 9 Dirigo Speaks with Abdi Nor Iftin at the Bangor Public Library

Jeff Kirlin | The Thing of the Moment Jeff Kirlin | The Thing of the Moment

By Joellen Easton • August 10, 2018 2:31 pm

Updated: August 10, 2018 2:52 pm

More than 120 people gathered at the Bangor Public Library on August 9 to hear Somali immigrant-turned-author Abdi Nor Iftin read excerpts from his recently released book, and share insights from his experiences. Iftin celebrates four years in the U.S. this weekend.

Thank you to the Bangor Public Library for hosting Dirigo Speaks, the Maine Multicultural Center for sponsoring this event, and to Briar Patch Books for bringing boxes and boxes of books!

Dirigo Speaks is an event series of the Bangor Daily News, presenting conversations throughout the year with civic leaders, changemakers, artists and business leaders shaping Maine’s future.