Camden’s Anderson wins national golf tournament at Sugarloaf

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 9:05 pm

Camden’s Cole Anderson successfully defended his American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Championship at Sugarloaf Golf Club on Thursday as he fired a 1-under par 71 to finish at even-par 216, two strokes better than Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas.

Campbell, who led after two rounds with a three-under 141, ballooned to a 5-over par 77 while posting his fifth career top-10 finish in seven AJGA starts.

Kiko Francisco Coelho from Lisbon, Portugal, was third with a 7-over 223, and Topsham’s Caleb Manuel finished in a four-way tie for fourth with Alessandro Lamarca from Switzerland; Julian Maxwell from Nashville, Tennessee; and Alex Kyriacou from Suffern, New York.

They all concluded at 8-over 224. Manuel, who will be a junior at Mt. Ararat High School in the fall, shot a 78 after going 70-76 in the first two rounds.

Anthony Burnham of Scarborough was the only other of the seven Maine golfers to make the cut and finished tied for 24th with a 17-over 233. He shot a 79 on Thursday following a 73-81 showing in the first two rounds.

Kristine Tran of San Jose, California, won the women’s division at 1-over par 217. Tran, who has verbally committed to attend the University of California at Berkeley, finished three shots better than Yan Jun Liu from China and five better than Ashley Liu of Plano, Texas, and Yingzhi Zhu from China.

Anderson, who will be a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport, took the lead on the front nine as he used birdies on the fourth and eighth holes to complete the first nine in 2-under-par 34.

Campbell had a triple bogey on the 387-yard par-4 fifth hole and finished 4-over par on his front nine.

Campbell bogied the 10th and 11th holes to fall further back before notching a birdie on the 12th.

Anderson, who has verbally committed to play at Florida State University, survived bogeys at the 10th, 13th and 14th holes thanks to birdies at the 12th and 18th holes.

It was Anderson’s second AJGA victory in nine career events.

He is ranked No. 128 in the Rolex AJGA rankings.

