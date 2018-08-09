Husson adds three to football staff

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

BDN Sports • August 9, 2018 3:05 pm

Three coaches familiar with the Husson University football program have joined the Eagles’ staff with preseason practices scheduled to begin Saturday.

Former Husson football players A.J. McLaughlin and Alex Cardenas, and fellow former volunteer assistant Greg Marter are returning to the program.

“We are pleased to have Greg return to our staff and along with A.J. and Alex serve important roles on the staff,” Husson coach Gabby Price said in a press release. “All these men have in common a love for leading and mentoring young men, and a tireless work ethic.”

McLaughlin, a four-year letterwinner at tight end and on special teams for the Eagles from 2013 to 2016, will coach the defensive line this fall after coaching tight ends in 2017.

Cardenas, who played running back and on special teams at Husson between 2012 and 2015, takes over as the Eagles’ running backs coach. He previously served as a student assistant coach in 2016.

Marter returns to the Husson sideline as the tight ends coach after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Old Town High School.

The 2018 season will mark Marter’s ninth year overall as a member of the Husson football coaching staff but first since 2011 when he completed an eight-year run with the Eagles.

Prior to coaching at Old Town, Marter was an assistant coach at Stearns High School in Millinocket from 2013 to 17, serving as defensive and special teams coordinator and coaching the offensive and defensive lines.

The Millinocket resident also coached basketball at Stearns from 2010 to 2017 and at Penobscot Valley High School in Howland from 2005 to 2009. He currently coaches the Maine Select AAU U16 boys basketball team.

