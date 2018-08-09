Drost earns Speedway 95 victory

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 10:26 am

HERMON, Maine — Keith Drost of Stetson returned to victory lane in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros at Speedway 95 on Wednesday night after losing last week’s win during post-race inspection due to a weight issue with his car.

Drost started fourth in the feature and took the lead from rookie Jordan Kimball of Holden on a Lap 7 restart and cruised to his fifth win of the year.

Kimball, who has one feature win so far this year, won one of the night’s two heat races and started on the pole. He led the first six laps before Drost outgunned him on the restart and led to the checkered flag.

Kimball held on to finish second with Joshua Merrill of Corinth third. Last week’s winner, Dustan Durrell of Newburgh, was fourth with D.C. Alexander of Carmel finishing fifth.

Merrill won the second heat race, which placed him on the outside pole for the feature.

Other Speedway 95 results

Kenny-U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 2. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 3. Jason Hyde, Glenburn; 4. Doug Woodard, Plymouth; 5. Anthony Miles, Winterport. Stars of Tomorrow (make-up feature): 1. Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 2. Damon Kimball, Holden; 3. Garrit McKee Jr., Dixmont; 4. Gage Higgins, Newburgh. Stars of Tomorrow (regularly scheduled feature): 1. Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 2. Garrit McKee Jr., Dixmont; 3. Damon Kimball, Holden.

