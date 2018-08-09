What you need to know in Maine to start your day

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s today, with thunderstorms throughout the early afternoon.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Here’s what you can do to help bees thrive in Maine

–When it comes to bees, the more people know about the insects’ habitat needs, the better their populations can thrive. That’s the idea behind the recently released report “Bees and Their Habitats in Four New England States,” co-authored by Dr. Francis Drummond, professor of insect ecology and insect pest management at the University of Maine.

Turns out, you don’t need to own a lot of land to do your part.

The race to be Maine’s next governor couldn’t get much tighter

–A new Suffolk University poll released Wednesday shows Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills in a statistical dead heat in the campaign to succeed Paul LePage. The survey also shows U.S. Sen. Angus King with a wide lead in his re-election bid and little movement in President Donald Trump’s strong disapproval rating in Maine.

Maine gallery allows the audience to interact with the artist while they’re painting

–Westbrook artist Mary Brooking said she was “not intimidated a bit” before stepping forward to be the first of four working painters to absorb comments and questions from a crowd — while painting.

Portland-based gallery Casco Bay Artisans wants to demystify art and celebrate the creative process, which is why it’s hosting a series of live painting events this month.

This UMaine program wants to fix New England’s bad roads

–Any Mainer can tell you how bad the condition of the state’s roads and bridges are, and UMaine is using a $14.2 million grant to do something about it. The University demonstrated on Wednesday how they plan to use the grant to improve roads and bridges in New England, such as using a 3D printer to build stronger, lighter bridges. The grant, which has gone to MIT for the past 20 years, is a coup for the university.

They fought Hitler. They fear Trump

–Three Maine veterans of World War II who are now in their 90s see alarming similarities between life leading up to World War II and the current political climate in the United States. They became anti-war activists after their military service, working for seven decades to promote peace and social justice. But the rhetoric and actions of President Donald Trump and his followers discourages them.

Maine principals begin formal consideration of eight-player football

–In an effort to address the shrinking participation numbers in football at high schools throughout the state, a Maine Principals’ Association committee is moving forward with an effort to develop an eight-player division that, if approved, would begin in 2019.

“I think the intention here is that the level of competition between the schools playing eight-man football would be comparable so there would be good football games in the end, and that’s what it’s all about, having good competitive matchups, healthy programs competing against each other and exciting football to watch.”

Do this: See ‘Cabaret’ on stage in Belfast

–In Maine, no recent revival of “Cabaret” likely has been more cynical than the production being offered this month by the Midcoast Actors’ Studio at the Crosby Center in Belfast. Director Suzanne Ramczyk’s dark vision for a show about how Berliners ignored the rising Nazi menace makes nearly every character in the 14-member cast complicit in the Fuehrer’s crimes against humanity because none of them recognizes the evil menace Hitler turned out to be.

Midcoast Actors’ Studio will perform “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Crosby Center, 96 Church St., Belfast.

In other news…

Maine

Woman sentenced to 11 years for stabbing Maine man to death

How an invasive plant is helping ticks survive

Bar Harbor opts for The Cat ferry over local cruise line

Bangor

IHOP is coming to Bangor

Milford man’s body found by his teenage daughter, family says

Bangor approves playground, splash park for Capehart neighborhood

Business

Neighbors of proposed Belfast salmon farm sue city over zoning changes

Regulators will not allow Maine’s lucrative baby eel fishery to grow

China retaliates with tariffs on $16 billion worth of US imports after Trump’s latest trade hit

Politics

Republican lawmaker asks for ethics probe of Democrat accused of misconduct

Portland board endorses referendum to give voting rights to noncitizens

How this Legislature compares to other historic Maine political failures

Opinion

Medicare for all would be an unmitigated disaster

Pathetic job creation prediction doesn’t have to be reality — if Maine is more welcoming

Maine economy will suffer unless we attract more people

Sports

Red Sox extend winning streak with 10-5 victory over Toronto

Camden’s Anderson ranks second at Sugarloaf juniors event

New Yorker claims second Charlie’s Maine Open crown with playoff birdie

