Top court upholds conviction of Portland landlord in deadly fire case

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 12:23 pm

Updated: August 9, 2018 1:10 pm

Maine’s highest court rejected the appeal of a Portland landlord convicted of a misdemeanor for his role in the state’s deadliest house fire in decades.

On Thursday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed a lower court’s finding that Gregory Nisbet violated fire code in how he maintained and rented the property where a fire killed six people in 2014.

In 2016, Nisbet was found guilty of the code violation but acquitted of a slew of other misdemeanors and six counts of manslaughter. His case was an unusual instance of a landlord being held criminally liable for deaths in an accidental fire at their property.

A judge sentenced Nisbet to serve 90 days in jail and pay a $1,000 fine for the violation, but he has challenged the conviction at every opportunity and remained at liberty while appealing his case to the high court. His lawyer, Luke Rioux, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren convicted Nisbet of the code violation because the windows on the third floor of his building at 20 Noyes St. were too small to offer a second means of escape. Three of the people who died in the fire were found on that floor, while two others were found elsewhere in the home and one died later in the hospital.

Nisbet challenged this finding on number of grounds, first in a request for a new trial and then the appeal. But the high court ruled Thursday that a building contractor warning Nisbet about the size of the windows was enough evidence “to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Nisbet was aware that the third-floor windows were impermissibly small.”

Lawyers for the families of some of the people killed in the fire did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

