New recovery center opens in Portland

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 9, 2018 11:03 am

There’s a new weapon to fight the state’s opioid epidemic.

Pine Tree Recovery Center in Portland opened Wednesday. The facility has 22 beds for people who are trying to detox from addiction.

The program’s director, John Buro, said the center takes in people who are dealing with addiction at their absolute lowest point and help them get to the next step in their recovery.

Buro said while detox is a key first step, the road to recovery isn’t the same for everyone. Buro said he knows the challenges of recovery personally.

“Portland is a special place for me, this is where I found my own recovery about 12 years ago,” Buro said. “I transitioned here, it was a very strong recovery community, it’s a really great place to start over.”

Maine has been in an opioid crisis for several years that has killed thousands of people.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.