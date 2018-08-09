Gray beach closes due to E. coli

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 9, 2018 9:06 am

Wilkies Beach on Crystal Lake in Gray is closed until further notice, after town officials discovered high levels of E. coli in the water.

Gray’s town manager said the water is tested every day, and Tuesday’s results found two areas of the beach with high levels of E. coli.

Town officials believe the heat and the recent rain the area contributed to the increase in E. coli.

Town officials said they feel bad closing the beach because of the heat, but said it’s what’s best from a safety standpoint.

They expect to test the water again Thursday. In the meantime, beach attendants are there to let the public know what’s going on.

They said you can still go in the water and launch your boat at your own risk.

Oakland Beach is also closed due to high levels of E. coli, and the town is waiting to get test results back.

