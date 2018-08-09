Police allegedly find body in trunk after man shoots self during traffic stop

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 9:12 pm

Updated: August 9, 2018 9:24 pm

A traffic stop turned dramatic late Thursday afternoon, as state police allegedly discovered a body in the trunk of a man’s vehicle after he shot himself, according to a police spokesman.

A state trooper pulled the man’s car over on Timberwood Drive in Gardiner just before 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports it was being driven erratically on Interstate 295 nearby, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a written statement.

The driver of the vehicle “immediately got (out) of the vehicle and shot himself” fatally, McCausland said, adding that police then found a body in the man’s trunk during an investigation of the scene.

Both bodies will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for autopsies, he said. Police did not release the identity of either person and McCausland said no additional information is being released Thursday night.

He said police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

