Milford death no longer considered suspicious, sheriff says

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 3:53 pm

The death of a Milford man is no longer considered suspicious, but the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate it.

Jeffrey Brooks, 47, was found dead by his teenage daughter Tuesday in an apartment at 103 Main Road in Milford, according to family. His 15-year-old daughter found him on his bed with severe wounds on his face and called 911, her mother, Desare Bourgoine, told the Bangor Daily News this week.

Brooks had just moved to that address in July.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said Thursday that Brooks’ cause of death is still unknown, and the Maine medical examiner’s office is working to determine how he died.

“Mr. Brooks’ death is no longer considered suspicious,” Morton said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into Brooks’ death, Morton said.

