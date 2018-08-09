Tribute at former Navy base to honor 24 airmen who died in Vietnam

Courtesy of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Courtesy of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 4:39 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Organizers expect more than 250 sailors and civilians civilians to attend the second Brunswick Naval Air Station reunion, scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

Events begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a “meet and greet” at the American Legion Post 202 in Topsham and conclude at 9 a.m. Sunday with guided tours of the now-redeveloped base.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, with crew from VP-26, will be available for tours.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, a 50th anniversary memorial ceremony will be held in the Memorial Gardens for the 24 men from two VP-26 crews who were lost during combat operations off Vietnam in 1968, according to event organizer Jeff Simpson.

Capt. Craig Mattingly, U.S. Navy Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, will serve as presiding officer at the ceremony, and Maine Gov. Paul LePage is expected to speak, Simpson said.

Brunswick Naval Air Station closed May 31, 2011.

The first reunion was held in June 2016.

The 3,200-acre base is undergoing development as Brunswick Landing, and now includes Brunswick Executive Airport, businesses such as Wayfair and Molnlycke Health Care, Southern Maine Community College, and training facilities for the U.S. Marines and the Maine Army National Guard, among other entities.

