Navy gives Bath Iron Works another $33.6 million for work on smaller warships

Trevor Welsh | U.S. Navy Trevor Welsh | U.S. Navy

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 8:55 am

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works has been awarded a $33.6 million modification to an existing U.S. Navy contract to provide planning yard support services for littoral combat ships.

The Bath shipyard will provide engineering, planning, ship configuration, material and logistical support to maintain and modernize both the Freedom and Independence variant littoral combat class in-service ships, according to the Naval Sea Systems Command.

The littoral combat ship is the Navy’s newest class of warship, a small surface combatant capable of operating in a wide range of environments from the open ocean to coastal areas and other waters too shallow for larger warships to navigate.

It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats, such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface ships, Bath Iron Works said in 2015.

In 2014, the Navy awarded Bath Iron Works, owned by General Dynamics, a $100 million contract to provide planning yard services for the littoral combat ships program.

