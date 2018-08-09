Maine deputy stands at intersection with cardboard sign: ‘If you’re texting, you’ll get a ticket’

Photo courtesy of Sagadahoc Coun Photo courtesy of Sagadahoc Coun

By CBS 13 • August 9, 2018 12:12 pm

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers that being distracted behind the wheel is a traffic violation “even if you are stopped at an intersection.”

And they’ve placed a deputy, in plain clothes, at an intersection in Topsham to remind drivers directly.

A picture posted on the department’s Facebook page shows Deputy Zach Kinderlan holding a cardboard sign letting drivers know if they are texting, they are about to get a ticket.

Deputies say it was one of many details being done statewide.

The effort is funded by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

“Looking at your phone, texting, watching video, even if you are stopped at an intersection, is a violation. It is our hope that folks will put the phone down and concentrate on their driving,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

