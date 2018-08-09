Brunswick lawyer suspended for ethics violations

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 1:16 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the state of Maine until further order after the Maine Bar Association found that he violated “multiple ethics rules.”

James M. Whittemore was suspended Wednesday, according to a release from the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar.

The order of immediate interim suspension was issued by a Maine Supreme Judicial Court justice.

“According to the Court, the evidence submitted by the Board of Overseers of the Bar supports a finding that Mr. Whittemore violated multiple ethics rules, including rules related to competence, diligence, communication, fees, conflict of interest, safekeeping of property, candor toward the tribunal, and truthfulness in statements to others,” the release states.

According to the order, the court found that Whittemore’s misconduct “serves as an imminent threat to clients, the public and to the administration of justice.”

The order lists violations of “competence, diligence, communication, fees, conflict of interest, current clients, safekeeping property, client trust accounts, interest on trust accounts, candor toward the tribunal, misconduct and registration.”

Whittemore opened a private practice in Brunswick in 2006, according to his website.

Neither the order nor the release provides additional details.

