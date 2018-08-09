Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash in Hanover

Oxford County Sheriff's Office | BDN Oxford County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 7:09 am

A Roxbury man died Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a car in Hanover.

Daniel Gautreau, 59, was traveling east on Route 2 on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 4 p.m. when he failed to notice a Plymouth driven by Davina Mare, 39, of Hanover had stopped to make a left turn, according to the Sun Journal.

Gautreau rear-ended Mare’s Plymouth and then went into the other lane where he was struck head-on by a Toyota driven by Maria Chadwick, 48, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, the paper reported.

Gautreau died at the scene, and no was else was injured, Oxford County sheriff’s Deputy Josh Aylward told the Journal.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe driver inattention caused the crash, the Journal reported.

