By CBS 13 • August 9, 2018 8:37 am

A man drowned in Long Lake Wednesday night, according to Bridgton police.

Police said it happened off Plummers Landing Road around 7 p.m.

The man’s name has not been released.

Long Lake is a popular lake for boating. It is just north of Sebago Lake between the towns of Naples and Bridgton.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

