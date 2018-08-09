Man sentenced for embezzling money from Maine lobster company

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 1:09 pm

The former dock manager of a Rockland-based lobster company will serve 18 months in prison for embezzling money from the business.

Chad W. Salvas of Rockland pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony theft and failure to appear in court. He was sentenced to four years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, followed by two years of probation, according to sentencing documents.

While Salvas was serving as the dock manager for J&J Lobster Co. in Rockland, the owner of the company realized that $230,000 reported to have been paid to another company for bait had not been paid, according to the original police affidavit filed in court. The owner suspected that Salvas had stolen the money.

The state was able to prove that Salvas stole about $11,000, according to Knox County District Attorney Jon Liberman.

Salvas was ordered to pay $11,471 in restitution to J&J Lobster Co.

