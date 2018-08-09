UMaine to offer high-tech help for New England’s bad roads and bridges

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 1:00 am

The University of Maine has received its first check from the U.S. Department of Transportation to spearhead a regional coalition of other universities to improve and prolong the life of New England’s crumbling roads, bridges and railways.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins lauded UMaine’s students and staff Wednesday at a press conference in the Advanced Structures & Composites Center. Up to $14.2 million in federal DOT funds — spread over the next five years — will help the UMaine-led coalition develop longer lasting materials and better bridge-monitoring tools, curbing costs and lengthening the life of infrastructure across New England.

UMaine will lead the newly created Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center in a coalition with five other New England universities.

This is the first time UMaine has received these federal funds, which for the past 20 years have been awarded exclusively to the Massachusetts Institute for Technology.

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

Collins, who also serves as the chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, praised the “cutting-edge research” being completed in the center, including the recent 31-foot-long composite bridge girders made from 3D printers that can support a bridge for up to to 100 years, can withstand much more weight than steel, and are considerably lighter, making them easier to transport and assemble. The composite bridges being designed in the UMaine structures and composite center can be built in 72 hours, the center’s executive director, Habib Dagher, said.

“The whole idea is to be able to deploy them quickly,” said Robert Michaud, an undergraduate student and project manager for the composite girder project.

Most bridges in Maine are structurally deficient, and nearly 30 percent of of New England’s roads are in poor condition, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. This condition costs the average driver $584 in vehicle repairs and gas spent idling in congestion, Collins said.

It’s no secret Maine’s roads and bridges are crumbling, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner David Bernhardt said.

Each year, MDOT works on or replaces 70 to 80 bridges across the state, “but we’re still not moving the needle. We cannot build our way out using conventional methods. We need to find different materials to build our structures,” he said, pointing to UMaine’s technology.

Uses for the $14.2 million include continuing to develop technology, like composite girders, that will replace existing infrastructure and reduce the need for costly repairs.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.